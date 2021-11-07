Shelter Island Friends of Music returns with a moving and mystical performance:

Friends of Music was back with a concert Saturday evening at the Presbyterian Church. (Charity Robey)

The Merz Trio, on Saturday Nov. 6 at the Presbyterian Church, performed the “Welcome Back Concert,” the first concert of the 2021 season presented by Shelter Island Friends of Music. The concert followed a year in which the 2020 season was cut short after one concert.

And Friends of Music lost its leader, Forrest Compton, when he and his wife Jeanne died in the pandemic.

The trio, pianist Lee Dionne, cellist Julia Yang and violinist Brigid Coleridge performed works by Mahler, Chery Frances-Hoad, Haydn and Brahms.