Shelter Island Justice Court, Dec. 8, 2021

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on December 6, 2021 as reported by the court. Judge Stanley I. Birnbaum was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

Ana G. Gomez Sandoval of Shelter Island, to equipment violation, covering unlicensed class and lane violations, fined $75 plus $63.

Ralph S. Mollica of Astoria, to speeding 44 mph in a 25-mph zone, fined $150 plus $93.

Rudy A. Ortiz of Bay Shore, to unlicensed driver, covering equipment violation, fined $100 plus $93.

Joseph A. Padworski of Mattituck, to equipment violations, reduced from imprudent speed and leaving scene of an accident, fined $150 plus $63 and $75 plus $63.

Jeffrey D. Rogers of East Marion, to equipment violation, reduced from stop sign, fined $125 plus $93.

Miguel Suret Pixtun, to stop sign violation, fined $100 plus $93.

Matthew Bruce of Riverhead, to a vessel registration violation, fined $5 plus $93.

Jean Pierre R. Ferrada of Huntington, to equipment violation, fined $25 plus $63.

Victor Fuentes of Greenport, to unlicensed driving, covering a stop sign violation, fined $150 plus $93.

A bench warrant was issued for Kurt W. Schmalz on a charge of harrassment.

Nathan W. Millett was deemed a scofflaw for failing to appear on a helmet law violation.

Criminal summonses were issued to Cruz A. Barcenes Sandoval of Huntington Station and John M. Devito of Mastic Beach on traffic violations.

Fourteen cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, twelve at the request of defendants or their attorneys and two at the request of the court.