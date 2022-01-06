Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Youth Center. SUSPENDED

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.silibrary.org

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected].

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected].

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected].

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected].

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected].

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall. SUSPENDED

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

TOWN RECREATION PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN – Visit shelterislandtown.us/recreation for more info.

Fall After School Program, (Masks must be worn indoors), Shelter Island Community Center, Pre-K (4 years old) – 4th grade

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, through June 22, 2022, 2:45 – 5:00 PM, $10 per child, per day.

AT THE LIBRARY

THURSDAY, JANUARY 6

Marshmallow Tower Challenge, 4:30 p.m. (In Person) Challenge your friends to see who can stack the most amount of marshmallows into a tower using toothpicks. It’s trickier than it sounds. The tallest tower wins a gift card to Maria’s. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 7

No Bake Popsicle Cookies, 4:30 p.m. (In Person) Get ready to make adorably delicious cookies that are dipped in wonderfully melted chocolate and put on a popsicle — winterizing summer treats. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 8

Storytime at the Library, 10:30 a.m. (In Person) Join Sara at the library for story time. Spaces are limited so be sure to register early at silibrary.org.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 11 – SATURDAY, JANUARY 15

Wacky Hat Craft – Take and Make: Get ready to decorate your own wacky, wild, crazy hat. We’ll provide the hat and all the bits and bobs, you provide your imagination and talent. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 11

Tabletop Tuesday, 3:00 p.m. (In Person) Come play some tabletop games. Maybe try out a new board game with friends or learn to play Magic the Gathering. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 12

Sensory Hour, CANCELED. Due to COVID concerns, this program has been canceled for the month of January.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 13

Bad Art Night – Craft Night For Kids, 4:30 p.m. (In Person) Compete with your friends to see who can create the best, worst art piece of the night. There will be snacks, voting, and plenty of glitter. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS AND FAMILIES

NOTE: All Adult programs on the Library calendar will be conducted via Zoom. Register at silibrary.org at least 30 minutes in advance.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 8

Create a Vision Board, 11:00 a.m. (Zoom) A vision board is a visual representation of your goals in words and images on poster board. Having a Vision Board where you can see it often will help you remember your goals and make them a reality. Start the New Year with positivity and purpose. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

MONDAY, JANUARY 10

Knitting and Crochet with Ashley, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom) Ashley Edmund is a fiber artist with years of experience in an array of techniques. She is excited to share her passion for knitting with her fellow Islanders. Whether you want to learn to knit or crochet for the first time or want support with a more challenging technique, she will be here to help on the second Monday of every month through May. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 11

Shelter Island Book Club – When Ghosts Come Home by Wiley Cash, 4:30 p.m. (Zoom) This award-winning novel is not only a murder mystery but is also a book about race, loyalty and family entanglements with nuanced portrayals of the characters and a beautifully rendered sense of place. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 14

Friday Night Dialogue: Hard Work: My Life as a Clammer on the Great South Bay, 7:00 pm (Zoom) Steve Kuhn has been clamming for over 40 years on Long Island’s Great South Bay. In his book, he recounts what it takes to make a living year-round by clamming. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 18

Smart Seniors: Preventing Financial Fraud, 2:00 p.m. (Zoom) Older people are frequently victims of investment fraud and financial deception. In one year alone, older adults lost 29 billion dollars to fraud. TJ Hatter from the State Attorney General’s office will discuss how to recognize a scam, what groups are most vulnerable, how to protect yourself from being cheated and who can help if you are victimized. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

TOWN MEETINGS

The Town of Shelter Island is suspending all in-person public meetings. All meetings will be conducted via video conference.

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

WEST NECK WATER DISTRICT MEETING, Friday, January 7, 2 to 3 p.m. Town Hall and Zoom video conference

COMMUNITY LAND PRESERVATION FUND ADVISORY BOARD, Monday, January 10, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Zoom Meeting Details:

Meeting ID: 861 8969 5704

Passcode: 591127

PLANNING BOARD, Tuesday, January 11, 7 to 8 p.m.

Zoom Meeting Details

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86873042592?pwd=TFRoL3RjanRoRnA4WE1TSU42TTNUdz09

Meeting ID: 868 7304 2592

Passcode: 005841