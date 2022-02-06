A home on the Island: But what is there to do in the winter?

Winter on Shelter Island might not be a place for doing, but just being. (Credit: Therése Palmiotto

On cold days like this, it’s easy to daydream about warm weather and sunshine. Over the summer we try to spend as much time as possible at the beach.

My children are very outgoing and make lots of new friends each time we go. Usually while the kids are playing, I get to meet and converse with the parents of their new pals. Very often, the dialogue goes something like this:

Them: Do you guys live here?

Me: Well, we have a house here. So we come out most weekends throughout the year, but we don’t primarily live here.

Them: You come in the winter, too?

Me: We don’t make it every weekend, but we really enjoy coming out as much as we can.

Them: But, what is there to do in the winter?

This question has actually stumped me, and I don’t have a short and sweet answer to provide. What do we do on Shelter Island in the winter?

Well, I think it’s a bit complicated: in a way, I think that we don’t come out to “do” much of anything … rather we come out to “be.” It’s about appreciating the opportunity for learning how to enjoy not doing something. In fact, the more I think about how to verbalize what we do in winter, I come to realize that it’s very much the same as what we do in the summer.

Aside from water activities, we really are doing modified versions of the typical things that we and others come to Shelter Island to enjoy. We walk, we hike, I bundle up and pound the pavement for a few miles at a time and enjoy dinners from the restaurants that are open year-round.

Does the beach make you happy? Put on a scarf and go collect interesting shells or bring out the metal detector.

Enjoy bonfires? Get out there and make some winter s’mores —use white chocolate for a seasonal change).

Like exploring? Create a simple winter scavenger hunt and look for things like chimney smoke, frozen puddles, animal tracks or pine cones.

Being on Shelter Island in the winter feels a bit like a behind-the-scenes tour for a big Broadway show called “Summer.” The stage is being built for warmer days and soon we’ll see the fresh paint, polished boat hulls and colorful flowers adorning the scenery.

The full-time residents and business owners labor throughout the year to keep the bright lights on and the “theater” warm and inviting. Being with a year-round resident is like having an in-house expert who will take you behind closed doors to the performance that everyone comes to see.

This year’s upcoming lineup includes a host of long-running hits, standout classics and a few debut openings. As we embrace the brisk temperatures and tranquility of the off-season, have some winter fun and get ready for the big show.