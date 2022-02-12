‘Snowscapes,’ by Island artist, celebrated at East Hampton Gallery

Kathryn Lynch’s oil painting, “Snow” from 2019, is featured in The Drawing Room’s current exhibition, ‘Snow Day,’ in East Hampton. (Credit: Jenny Gorman)

Shelter Island artist Kathryn Lynch has her work featured in a current exhibition called “Snow Day” at The Drawing Room gallery in East Hampton. This celebration of snow images will run through Feb. 27 at the gallery at 55 Main Street.

The show also features Wilson A. Bentley’s rare photomicrographs of snow crystals from the late 19th century. An amateur meteorologist, he discovered a technique to capture the unique crystalline structure of individual snowflakes, according to a description provided by the gallery. Mesmerized by snowfalls since childhood, he later reflected on this groundbreaking moment: “It was the best day of my life.”

Also in the exhibition are 20th and 21st century snowscapes by Jennifer Bartlett, Charles Burchfield, Jack Bush, Lois Dodd, Jane Freilicher, Hector Leonardi, Aubrey Levinthal, and Fairfield Porter.

Kathryn Lynch was profiled as the Reporter’s Artist in Residence series on March 19, 2021.

After undergraduate studies at William Smith College, she completed her MFA at the University of Pennsylvania followed by a residency at the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture. She was the recipient of a 2018 NYSCA/NYFA Fellowship among other awards and residencies, and her work is shown widely throughout the United States.

According to a description by gallery owners Emily Goldstein and Victoria Munroe, “Ms. Lynch imbues her memory-based paintings with a lush sensibility and lyrical freedom, translating visual experiences and atmospheric effects into quirky spontaneous compositions. Her moonlit nocturnes capture flickering points of light and a distinct sense of wonder and nostalgia.”

The gallery is open Saturdays and Sundays, 11 to 5, and weekdays by appointment.