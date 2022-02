Shelter Island Police Officer Taylor Rando, left — the only woman member of the force — was officially sworn in at the Feb. 18 Town Board meeting by Supervisor Gerry Siller. Police Chief Jim Read was a proud witness. (Courtesy photo)



It was a family affair at Town Hall on Feb. 18, when two of Shelter Island’s Finest were recognized for their service and sworn into new roles.

After Officer Taylor Rando was sworn in, her cousin, Police Officer Anthony Rando was elevated to the rank of sergeant at the same ceremony.

Courtesy photo

After the event, the Rando family and friends moved to the Center firehouse for a reception to celebrate their accomplishments.