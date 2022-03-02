Town Board work session report: Ram’s Head Inn dock, COVID, Ethics, Moorings, Veterans, & Press critic

(Credit: Reporter file)

The Town Board voted unanimously to require removal within 30 days of the dock that has long been used by the Ram’s Head Inn. The vote came in a special session following Tuesday’s work session, but it was not without controversy.

Town Attorney Stephen Kiely said that since several surveys determined the dock is partially on Town land with no compensation paid, it’s a violation of the State constitution. The dock also presents a liability to the Town, he said. He said access from the shoulder of the road is “a recipe for disaster.”

Mr. Kiely advised the Board to require the Highway Department to fence off access until the dock is removed, while telling Inn owner Aandrea Carter and her attorney, Anton Borovina, that if it takes longer than the 30-day limit, the Board could grant an extension.

Mr. Borovina said he was “shocked” to hear about the removal order and appealed to the Board to delay action. The case has pended for years and the former Town Board had allowed the dock to continue to be used by Ms. Carter until the end of the season last fall.

Ms. Carter appealed the vote Tuesday, saying because of last fall’s action, she had hired Costello Marine to design a new dock, but the Waterways Management Advisory Council and Town Board had stalled in acting on the application.

John Needham, who chairs the WMAC, said the holdup by his committee resulted from concerns about an expanded use of a new dock that could accommodate a 40-foot boat.

“I’ve done everything I can,” Ms. Carter said, maintaining that her business would be hampered if she has no dock as the spring/summer season approaches.

Bob Kohn, a Ram Island resident, said Mr. Kiely, who has represented the operator of the Chequit Inn, Stacey Soloviev, should have recused himself from any advice because the Ram’s Head Inn is a competitor of the Chequit.

Mr. Kiley did not represent Ms. Soloviev or the Soloviev Group in the purchase of the Chequit Inn or Jack’s Marine, which the group also purchased. He represented Ms. Soloviev on a Zoning Board of Appeals issue, and has been clear that he would recuse himself from any matter involving Ms. Soloviev or the Soloviev Group.

Attempts to limit Mr. Kohn to the three minutes allowed for a public comment failed, and he continued for more than six minutes. Mr. Kohn said he was interrupted, until Mr. Siller insisted he had to move forward with the rest of the agenda.

COVID update

Deputy Amber Brach-Williams reported that there had been one case of an Islander infected with COVID-19 in the past week.

She said the FIT Center is now fully operational, with no limit on how many people can use the facility at the same time, and masks are optional.

Activities at the Senior Center are up and running and transportation for seniors has resumed, but masks in the vehicle are necessary for those not vaccinated.

Ethics Board

The Town Board has received eight applications for seats on a newly reconstituted Ethics Board and is expected to complete interviews with candidates. Under the legislation that initially created the Ethics Board, membership was limited to three members, but it’s possible it could be larger with a change in the existing code.

Until issues surfaced recently, Mr. Siller said he was unaware there was an Ethics Board and hadn’t thought it had been used much. But Town Clerk Dorothy Ogar disputed that, saying that while its work was private, she knew the old board had been consulted many times.

Moorings dispute

Councilwoman BJ Ianfolla introduced a proposed flow chart she said could improve database tracking of the applications and placement of moorings.

She met with some resistance from Mr. Needham and Ms. Ogar.

Mr. Needham pointed out the WMAC has handled more than 800 applications and placements of moorings and he doesn’t understand why there’s a perception of short comings in the existing system.

Similarly, Ms. Ogar has disputed criticism about her work in handling applications and maintaining records.

Ms. Ianfolla said there are some inaccuracies in the listings and with the help of the bay constables, the process can be streamlined. Ms. Ogar worried applications could become backed up awaiting baymen checking the suitability of requested mooring sites, as well as waiting for compliance with approved moorings that are due for renewals.

Mr. Needham said he hopes the Town Board isn’t spending time and money “on something that’s not broken.”

Before changes could be made, the Town Board has asked the WMAC to focus on the proposal and render an opinion of whether it’s worth further consideration. Even if it passes muster with the WMAC, a public hearing must be held before it could be codified.

Veterans tax exemptions

Ms. Ianfolla, a former town assessor, asked her colleagues to explore implementing a State law that would grant tax exemptions to veterans who served during war time, whether or not they served in an area where the war was being conducted; combat veterans; and disabled veterans.

The State law implemented in 2016 would not tax a part of the value of a veterans property. She cited statistics showing that the veterans would still be paying taxes on most of their property, with the balance made up by the rest of taxpayers. She said the impact on other taxpayers would not be great, while demonstrating appreciation to the veterans for the sacrifices they have made.

A public hearing would have to be held prior to implementing the exemptions.

Reporter critics

Mr. Siller told the Board a friend had read several copies of the Reporter recently and thought the paper painted a picture of “total chaos” in the Town, and failed to report facts. His friend was particularly critical of a recent advertisement criticizing the hiring of Mr. Kiely that contained errors (since corrected by the paper) and of an editorial in last week’s issue dealing with the need for an Ethics Board.

Mr. Siller was granted a guest column last week explaining Town appointments and outlining the goals of his administration.