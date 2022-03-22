Town Board to vote on veteran exemptions

Helping hands. Islanders gather at the legion to celebrate Veterans Day. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi).

A resolution by the Town Board is expected to pass so three groups of veterans can decrease the amount of property taxes they pay by deducting money from the assessed value of their properties.

Although the law to increase the amount of exemptions allowed to veterans was passed in 2016, the Town never took action to increase those exemptions.

Those who have served during war time are expected to be allowed a $75,000 exemption, up from the current $54,000.

Those who served in combat are expected to be able to deduct $50,000 instead of $36,000.

Those who are veterans with total disabilities stemming from their service would see their exemptions rise to $250,000, up from $180,000.

The difference after the exemptions would be made up by other taxpayers, but there aren’t many people who qualify for the exemptions, according to Councilwoman BJ Ianfolla, a former assessor.

The difference in taxes paid by the rest of the community, spread out, would not have much effect on the overall increase in taxes.