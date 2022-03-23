County explores private and public septic system expansion

Flowers grow alongside a nitrogen-reducing septic system on a Midway Road property. (Credit: Courtesy Photo)

Voters could be looking at a referendum question in November that, if passed, could create a Suffolk County wastewater district.

At Tuesday’s Town Board work session, Councilwoman Meg Larsen told her colleagues about a previous countywide meeting the previous day called to discuss providing more money for installation of nitrogen-reducing I/A (Innovative/Alternative) septic systems, but also to help fund infrastructure for wastewater treatment systems.

Nothing is certain yet, Ms. Larsen said. But what’s being talked about is an annual $60 fee to be paid by all property owners in the County that would form the basis of a fund, 75% of which would be dedicated to increasing installation of the septic systems, and the balance to be spent on infrastructure for the treatment systems.

Those areas of the county that already have septic systems would have the option of joining the County effort or continuing on their own, Ms. Larsen said. By creating the fund, county officials believe it would enhance the opportunity for other grants to be forthcoming.

Energy

The Green Options Committee is exploring a source of grants to fund energy-saving initiatives. The Energy Transition Initiative Partnership, created under the U.S. Department of Energy, provides federal aid to remote communities to improve their electric infrastructure, energy costs and ability to recover from natural disasters such as hurricanes, Ms. Larsen said.

Unfortunately, it is too late. But plans are in the works to make an application next year, she said.