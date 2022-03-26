Shelter Island strong

(Credit:Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Mitchell Clark brought some big guns on March 20 for a benefit run supporting the Strongpoint Theinert Ranch.

The goal of raising $10,000 to benefit the Ranch was surpassed, bringing in $11,206 from 92 contributors, said James “Jimbo” Theinert, who is president of the Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund and brother of 1st Lt. Joseph J. Theinert.

Lt. Theinert was killed in action in Afghanistan on June 4, 2010.

The average contribution was $121, Mr. Theinert said.

The money raised will pay costs for active service members, veterans and Gold Star families to find respite and rehabilitation by spending time at the ranch in New Mexico.