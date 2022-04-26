Shelter Island Police Department blotter, April, 26, 2022

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Paul R. Stoutenburgh of Riverhead was driving on Cedar Avenue on April 20 when he was stopped by police and ticketed for operating an uninspected vehicle.

On April 23, Hilda Perlaki of Shelter Island was issued two tickets by police while she was driving on West Neck Road — one for operating a vehicle while using a portable electronic device and the second for using a turn signal less than 100 feet from the intersection.

Police conducted 18 distracted driving and traffic stops from April 18 through 24 in the Center, Heights and Menantic, resulting in 11 warnings and the three tickets above.

Accidents

Kenneth L. Lewis Jr. told police that on April 15 he was driving south on North Ferry Road, at the St. Mary’s Road intersection, when he hit a patch of gravel and lost control of his moped. Damage to the right side of the moped was over $1,000. Mr. Lewis said he had abrasions to his right arm, hip, knee and ankle, but had received no medical attention by the time he made the report on April 17.

Other reports

On April 18, a West Neck caller notified police about an email incident regarding employment, but did not request any police action. A suspicious person was reported in the Heights.

On the 19th, an officer on patrol noticed a downed tree blocking a roadway in Hay Beach. Traffic cones were set out and the Highway Department notified. A driver was told on that date that a vehicle and work van were parked too close to an intersection in the Center; they were moved without incident.

A caller told police on the same day that a dump truck was being driven the wrong way on Grand Avenue to the North Ferry line, almost causing an accident. The driver was located and said he had been misled by his GPS and then was unable to turn the large truck around.

On April 21, an officer responded to an open door in Shorewood reported by a caller and determined after a search of the premises that it was open due to inclement weather. The caretaker was notified.

Police responded to a report of two people camping out on land in Cartwright on April 22. They removed their tent and belongings without incident. On that date, a person was on private property in Cartwright without permission. He was removed from the site.

On the 23rd, a complainant said that a white truck was speeding up and down a Center road. The area was canvassed with negative results.

On the 24th, a caller told police that property had been removed by a family member a couple of weeks before. He was advised that his concern was civil in nature, not criminal.

In other incidents, bay constables attended training in Brentwood and members of the Police Department participated in CPR and first aid training with Emergency Medical Services. Police unlocked three vehicles with the keys inside.

Alarms

Police responded to seven alarms on April 18, 19, 20, 22 and 23. A residential alarm in Montclair was set off when a person had difficulty entering the code. A front door alarm in Dering Harbor was probably activated by high winds; there was no sign of any criminal activity. A Ram Island home was searched following a residential alarm; everything was secure.

It was determined that a garage door alarm in West Neck was a false alarm. Cleaning staff accidentally caused an alarm activation at Dime Bank in the Center.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded with police to a fire alarm in Dering Harbor, probably activated by on-going construction, according to the caretaker.

A medical pendant alarm in Tarkettle was set off accidentally.

Animals

A caller reported an adopted cat was behaving aggressively. At the owner’s request, the animal control officer (ACO ) returned the cat to the Southold Animal Shelter where it had been adopted. Another cat was taken to a vet after being hit by a vehicle on the Island; the ACO recognized the cat and returned the deceased pet to its owner.

The ACO spoke to a Center owner of a dog that a caller said trespassed regularly on his property. Two dogs at large in the Center and one in HiLo were captured by the ACO and returned to their owners. A lost dog in Hay Beach was also reunited with its owner when it was located by the ACO. The owner and ACO searched for two dogs at large in Menantic; the owner found the dogs several hours later.

An injured deer in the Center was put down by police.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported two people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on April 21 and 24 and one person to Southampton Hospital on April 21.