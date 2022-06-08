Shelter Island 10K to honor memory of Jack Byington, who ran race for 32 years

John ‘Jack” Byington (Courtesy photo)

When participants line up to race in the 43rd Annual Shelter Island 10K on June 18, it will be with a special dedication to a man who ran practically every 10K since the inception of the event, John Howard “Jack” Byington Jr. Mr. Byington, who claimed honors in many races on Shelter Island and other venues, died on June 9, 2021 at 89.

Race Director Mary Ellen Adipietro called him a person with “a true passion for the sport and a deep commitment to health and wellness.”

He served on the Board of Directors of the race, and first ran the course in 1980 and continued to run it for 32 years. Even after he stopped racing, he supported the event and, decked out in a 10K shirt, always came out to see the other athletes.

“We’re thrilled he’ll be honored this year with the race dedication in his name,” Ms. Adipietro said.

His family expressed a similar response to the dedication, with his daughter, Amanda Byington Rangaiah, saying the family is truly grateful for the honor. Perhaps the fact that Shelter Island became the family’s summer home explains why Mr. Byington regarded the 10K as his favorite race.

The couple raised their five children in West Islip and New York City where Mr. Byington worked as an attorney for 44 years with Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman. But summers found them here to swim, bike, hike and enjoy all the wonders of the Island.

Eventually, the Byingtons bought land on Shelter Island and built a house and later switched to a different house they could winterize. That became their permanent residence when they left West Islip.

Ms. Rangaiah said Mr. Byington was particularly proud of placing second in his age group of runners — 75 to 99 — on Shelter Island in 2010. His time was a respectable 1:25.31. He also ran the New York City Marathon twice, declaring it an amazing experience.

He placed fifth in his age group in 1988 in the Mighty Hampton Triathlon. He also ran the Long Island Marathon and the Long Island Half Marathon.

“He was an incredible person,” Ms. Rangaiah said. She ran a few Shelter Island 10K races with him, and was joined by her husband, Chytanya (Babs) Rangaiah in races with Mr. Byington. So too did Mr. Byington’s brother-in-law, Rob Kelly, and a good friend, Frank Bookhout, who joined him in the 10K one year.

Mr. Byington’s wife Marcia also joined him in one 10K event, and walked the 5K course a few times. But mostly, she and other family members were on hand with friends to cheer him.

She met her husband when she was 21. “My attraction to him was immediate,” Ms. Byington wrote 22 years ago, describing him as “a quiet man of gentle strength and wisdom.” She credits him with helping her to become a stronger and wiser person.

“With Jack’s help and support I began my journey toward patience and tolerance, toward seeking my own truths by stretching intellectually and toward becoming my fullest self,” Ms. Byington said. She described him as “keenly analytical and slow to judge or criticize.”

Their life together involved a great deal of travel, setting foot on every continent. But it wasn’t a beach vacation or a tour of Europe. They tracked gorillas in Africa, swam with piranhas in the Amazon, kayaked with whales and hiked the glaciers in Antarctica and when they rested in Mongolia, it was to sleep in “gers” (a kind of tent).

In quieter moments, Mr. Byington had a group of men on the Island with whom he played croquet. He enjoyed bridge, duplicate bridge and all kinds of card games. He also loved reading, puzzles and there was nothing he couldn’t fix, his daughter said. Mr. Byington was ahead of his time when it came to health and wellness, she said. And he was a determined, dedicated athlete.

Only once did his wife have concerns about his racing. He had flu symptoms, but insisted on running one of his two New York City Marathons. He ran the course, finished, and felt just fine.