News from the Shelter Island Country Club at Goat Hill

The Shelter Island Country Club’s clubhouse. (Credit: Julie Lane)

Happy Fourth of July everyone. It’s busy at Shelter Island Country Club (SICC), so here’s a view of upcoming events.

Tuesday, July 5, at 5 p.m., is the start of our eight- week Topsy Turvey League with all golfers welcome. The cost is $50 (one time) and $5 a week. At the end of the eight weeks there will be a get-together and award ceremony at the clubhouse.

July 14 is our Gruesome Tournament. A variant of traditional pairs match play, where both players tee off and the opposing team decides which ball is played next. Alternate shots are played the rest of the hole.

July 24 is the Crazy Eights Tournament. In this tournament there are 8 points at stake at every hole. The points are spread out according to the score for each player on every hole. (Don’t worry, the tournament committee will figure out the scoring.)

Aug. 7 is our Hickory Golf Classic. This tournament will be played with actual old hickory golf clubs that we’ve rented. Stay tuned for next week’s column dedicated to this tournament.

New teaching pro affiliation: SICC is pleased to announce the new affiliation with teaching pro Eric Schultzel. Eric was the head teaching pro at Montauk Downs and Poxabogue. Lessons are now available, so just contact the pro shop for more information. Glad to have you, Eric, welcome aboard.

Jr. Golf Program: Our junior golf program starts next week for all juniors between 7 and 16. Please contact the pro shop to sign up or get more information.

Flying Goat restaurant: The restaurant is now open six days a week (closed Wednesday) for lunch and dinner. Come out and enjoy the best views on Shelter Island from our porch. Daily dinner specials. Dinner reservations suggested. 631-749-5404.

SICC Info: Website — shelterislandcc.org

Comments, Questions and Suggestions — [email protected]

Pro Shop — 631-749-0416. Hours 8 to 7 everyday until Labor Day.

Attitude makes the difference