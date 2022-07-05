Daily Update: Women’s rights march held on Independence Day, First case of monkeypox confirmed in Suffolk County
The daily update is a briefing on what's happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island protest on Independence Day: Advocates march for women’s rights in Heights rally
Holy hickory sticks! Golfers to play like 1902 at Shelter Island Country Club
My big fat family Fourth of food, fireworks and more food
A Fourth of July strawberry shortcake (for Ruby)
First confirmed monkeypox case found in Suffolk County, health department says
Bobwhites are back on Shelter Island
Shelter Island Reporter editorial: The Class of 2022
Real estate firm supports the Shelter Island Bucks
On the pro tour with Shelter Island’s own Jake Card
News from the Shelter Island Country Club at Goat Hill
NORTHFORKER
Our guide to Long Island winery tasting rooms
North Fork Dream Home: Stroll to dinner in Greenport Village from this historic home
Creating the perfect North Fork playlist for summer 2022
One Minute on the North Fork: Bloom at Lavender by the Bay
The List: It’s officially iced coffee season
Everything you need to know about going to the beach on the North Fork in 2022
Southampton’s Shinnecock Lobster Factory expands with food truck
What’s for sale in Greenport for $1 million or under
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening and the low tonight will be around 68.