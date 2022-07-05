Daily Update: Women’s rights march held on Independence Day, First case of monkeypox confirmed in Suffolk County

Some of the estimated 200 marchers who rallied in the Heights Monday for women’s rights and protesting the recent Supreme Court ruling on abortion. (Credit: Susan Carey)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island protest on Independence Day: Advocates march for women’s rights in Heights rally

Holy hickory sticks! Golfers to play like 1902 at Shelter Island Country Club

Independence Day 2022

My big fat family Fourth of food, fireworks and more food

A Fourth of July strawberry shortcake (for Ruby)

First confirmed monkeypox case found in Suffolk County, health department says

Bobwhites are back on Shelter Island

Shelter Island Reporter editorial: The Class of 2022

Real estate firm supports the Shelter Island Bucks

On the pro tour with Shelter Island’s own Jake Card

News from the Shelter Island Country Club at Goat Hill

NORTHFORKER

Our guide to Long Island winery tasting rooms

North Fork Dream Home: Stroll to dinner in Greenport Village from this historic home

Creating the perfect North Fork playlist for summer 2022

One Minute on the North Fork: Bloom at Lavender by the Bay

The List: It’s officially iced coffee season

Everything you need to know about going to the beach on the North Fork in 2022

Southampton’s Shinnecock Lobster Factory expands with food truck

What’s for sale in Greenport for $1 million or under

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening and the low tonight will be around 68.