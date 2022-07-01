Real estate firm supports the Shelter Island Bucks

Corcoran staff who cooked and served hot dogs and hamburgers for about 250 fans at the June 21 Bucks game at Fiske Field. From left, Karen Springer, Rebecca Shafer, Peter McCracken and Louise Poleshuk. (Courtesy photo)

A group from Corcoran’s Shelter Island office stepped up to sponsor the June 21 game between the Bucks and North Fork Ospreys, serving hot dogs and hamburgers to 250 attendees, but also reaching into their pockets to contribute $500 to the team.

The Corcoran crew wanted to give back to the team that provides so much to the community in the summer, bringing the best college baseball players to the East End to showcase their skills and providing clinics for local youths. Some Bucks players work at Island businesses on non-game days, which is particularly valued at a time when business operators are struggling to find help.

The Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League was formed in 2008 and the Bucks joined in 2012. There are currently seven teams in the League.

The team played steadily until the onset of the pandemic in 2020 when they were unable to field a team because of the pandemic. So many families that had housed team members were cautious and the same was true in 2021. But it became critical to be able to field a team this summer to keep from being eliminated from the League.

Assistant General Manager Frank Vecchio contacted Corcoran and other companies aiming to lift some of the burden from the Lions Club, which has given so much service to the Bucks.

Doing double duty as a Lion and assistant to GM Brian Cass, Mr. Vecchio said Corcoran readily agreed to take a turn at the concession while a team from Daniel Gale will do the same on July 18.

Corcoran’s Peter McCracken handled the grilling throughout the game while Louise Poleshuk, Bob Cacciola, Jocelyn Haas, Rebecca Shafer, Theresa Andrew, Hally Dinkel and Elizabeth Galle served the crowd, the largest to attend a Bucks game this season.

“The Corcoran crew kept the food and drinks flowing ,” Mr. Vecchio said. “They really made it an event.” He noted that they also set up a separate table with a large number of giveaway items for children and adults.

“The Bucks Management very much appreciates the volunteer work the Corcoran Group did, the money they raised at the game and the $500 donation that they made to the team,” Mr. Vecchio said.

“All help is appreciated,” Mr. Cass said. “It was a great group of people to work with.”