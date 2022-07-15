Double weekend racing for some Menatic Yacht Club regulars

Marian Thomsen holding the scoring card and enjoying the Menantic Yacht Club under sail last Sunday in West Neck Harbor.( Credit: Betsy Colby)

The Menantic Yacht Club held its third series of Sunfish races this past Sunday in West Neck Harbor.

For the third Sunday in a row, the wind was light and shifty, strengthening slightly as the day went on, requiring a number of mark moves. From the perspective of the wind, it was not an Advil-type day, but I’m sure a number of sailors were sore and tired from their participation in the World’s Longest Sunfish Race (WLSR) see: Menantic Yacht Club stalwarts in competition circumnavigating Shelter Island) that was held the day before in very light to non-existent wind conditions.

Twenty-five sailors participated on Sunday, including Mark Peress, who has sailed with the MYC before, and his 14-year-old daughter, Tess. They sailed together, but didn’t really race since they had to leave early. I hope they will be back. Newcomers included Julie Lindel, who Tom McMahon and I towed to the Southold Yacht Club at the end of the WLSR, Ed Kaire, and Alicia Rojas.

It was Alicia’s third time on a Sunfish and first time racing, and she will definitely become a regular. Welcome back, Doug Rose and Jake Siewert. Jake commented that it was great being back on the water. Doug drives up from Virginia to participate.

Will Lehr, who recently accepted early admission to NYU, was back from his fencing tournament and obviously did not forget how to sail, as he performed quite well. Good going, Will. The 25th sailor never gave his name and finished dead last.

The top sailors were competitive. Paul Zinger had a great day, placing 1st in four races and 1st overall. Peter Beardsley, coming off an 8th place finish in the WLSR, placed 2nd, with 18 points to Paul’s 9. Lee Montes took 1st in two races, missed the first race but placed 3rd. Ruth Hakanson also missed the first race and still placed 9th overall. Way to go, all.

John Modica kept looking for his brother Charlie, but he had to crane his neck to look backwards in four out of six races, since Charlie was behind him. John took 4th place to Charlie’s 5th by just 3 points, continuing the Modica saga. Linda Gibbs did fairly well coming off of her spectacular 10th place finish in the WLSR, and Jodi Sisley had a couple of good races and gave up her last place position to the unnamed 25th sailor.

The entire fleet is showing marked improvement, with an increasing number of sailors doing well in at least some races. Consistency is the key.

Commodore Pete Bethge was the principal race officer (PRO) on Sunday. Also aboard the committee boat were Betsy Colby, our longtime score keeper, Marian Thomsen and Nancy Miller. AWOL was Sallie Bethge, whose smiling face was missed. She is visiting friends out of town. The Race Committee ran six races mixing up the courses. Thank you all for doing a superb job.

Rob Bethge captained one chase boat with Steve Shepstone as crew. Matt Fox captained the other chase boat, crewed by Susie Masse and her son, Richard. With the constant wind shifts, they were kept busy moving marks all day. Thanks, guys.

We are a very congenial club, open to all, with no dues, no fees and no clubhouse. The sailing is great, the camaraderie is superb, and we just have tremendous fun. All sailors, novice to expert, are welcome. Just show up in West Neck Harbor at 2 p.m. on any Sunday through Labor Day, check in with the Race Committee, giving them your full name and sail number, be sure to bring your life jacket, and for the protection of the chase boat crew, be fully vaccinated.

Also bring a signed waiver if sailing for the first time. Commodore Bethge has a fleet of loaner boats available on a first-to-reserve basis. Call Bob Harris at 505-235-5844 (email: [email protected]) or Ellen Leonforte at 914-450-1450 (email: [email protected]) to reserve your boat or just to ask about our incredible club.

See you on the water.

Results: Pts. Place

Paul Zinger 9 1

Peter Beardsley 18 2

Lee Montes 34 3

John Modica 41 4

Charlie Modica 44 5

Doug Rose 48 6

Linda Gibbs 59 7

Bob Harris 63 8

Ruth Hakanson 64 9

Denise Fenchel 69 10

Rachel Beardsley 69 11

Will Lehr 74 12

Tom McMahon 82 13

Bill Martens 83 14

Julie Lindel 84 15

John Colby 88 16

Jake Siewert 98 17

Jonathan Brush 100 18

Kate Duff 101 19

Ellen Leonforte 101 20

Ed Kaire 107 21

Mary Vetri 118 22

Alicia Rojas 128 23

Jodi Sisley 129 24

Nameless 155 25