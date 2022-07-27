Garden party cultivates Shelter Island Educational Foundation’s growth

Just back on the Island after their trip to Spain, grant recipients Kaity Gulluscio, Noah Green and Hayden Rylott circulated to sell 50/50 raffle tickets at the SIEF fundraiser. (Courtesy photo)

A popular Island summer event returned on July 17 to support enriching educational experiences for local students, through the Shelter Island Educational Foundation.

“This year’s SIEF Garden Party fundraiser was a huge success, thanks to our many Shelter Island sponsors, business donors, and generous community members,” said president Janine Mahoney. “Over 100 supporters gathered this past Sunday at the Ram’s Head Inn to fund the dreams of our Island’s youth.”

A Silent Auction, curated by SIEF Board members Barbara Marshall and Jennifer Gulluscio, drew enthusiastic bids to increase the event proceeds, building on support from sponsors and ticket sales to supporters.

Founded in 1995, SIEF is a nonprofit that pursues, creates and provides outstanding educational opportunities to broaden the horizons of Island children and the community. Through two grant cycles annually, the foundation has funded such experiences as adventure camp in Pennsylvania, baseball camp on the South Fork, as well as tennis, town recreation and sleep-away camps locally. Other institutional grants involve learning the art of Rakú ceramics, a unit on the construction of Adirondack furniture, and an introduction to sailing.

Returning to funding adventures abroad, this summer SIEF enabled 16 students to experience the culture of Sevilla, Spain. Two others had the opportunity to compete in a soccer tournament in Sweden. The organization hopes to fund additional overseas travel in the coming year.