A Shelter Island institution turns 95 — Piccozzi’s Service station is honored

A family gathering celebrating a 95th birthday. Honoring Piccozzi’s Service Station with an award was John Lucey III, Exxon/Mobil’s Senior Marketing Advisor US Fuels at the station Sept. 14. From left, George Hoffmann, Jr., Angelo Piccozzi, Mr. Lucey, Willette Piccozzi Hoffmann, Joseph Hoffmann and George Hoffmann, Sr. (Credit: Kevin Urban)

It’s as much a part of Shelter Island as any landmark, and it’s been there on Bridge Street for 95 years.

Recognized as the oldest, family-run Mobil Service Station in the world, Piccozzi’s Service Station was recently honored with an award from Exxon/Mobil for its “dedication to our customers, community and our continued business relationship over the past 95 years.”

Presenting the award at the station to the family and owners was Exxon/Mobil’s Senior Marketing Advisor US Fuels John Lucey III.

The family, in a statement said: “We thank our founders ‘Jake’ and ‘Augie’ Piccozzi, all our loyal customers, our outstanding employees and our successful partnership with Mobil Oil for this accomplishment.”