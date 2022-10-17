Daily Update: Verizon confirms survey efforts underway in local waters, Perfect day for the Shelter Island 5K
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Here are the headlines for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
A perfect day, in every way, for the Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk
Verizon confirms survey efforts underway in waters near Greenport
Virtual debates scheduled Monday night for Assembly, State Senate races
How overturning of Roe v. Wade has changed the landscape of 2022 elections
NORTHFORKER
Your guide to the pumpkins and gourds of the North Fork
Five ways to get your apple cider fix on the North Fork
One Minute on the North Fork: Dusk along the Peconic River
My favorite things: Hallie & Ryan Lertora
What my first harvest season taught me: lessons and reflections from North Fork farmers
Shop Local: Tulsi Square, where lifestyle and wellness meet
WEATHER
Showers are in the forecast Monday with temperatures near 67 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for a thunderstorm between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch predicted, the weather service said.
There’s a 50% chance of showers Monday night and the low will be around 48 degrees.