Daily Update: Verizon confirms survey efforts underway in local waters, Perfect day for the Shelter Island 5K

And they’re off! The start of Saturday’s 5K Run/Walk, with more than 300 participants of all ages taking to the course. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

A perfect day, in every way, for the Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk

Verizon confirms survey efforts underway in waters near Greenport

Virtual debates scheduled Monday night for Assembly, State Senate races

How overturning of Roe v. Wade has changed the landscape of 2022 elections

NORTHFORKER

Your guide to the pumpkins and gourds of the North Fork

Five ways to get your apple cider fix on the North Fork

One Minute on the North Fork: Dusk along the Peconic River

My favorite things: Hallie & Ryan Lertora

What my first harvest season taught me: lessons and reflections from North Fork farmers

Shop Local: Tulsi Square, where lifestyle and wellness meet

WEATHER

Showers are in the forecast Monday with temperatures near 67 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for a thunderstorm between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch predicted, the weather service said.

There’s a 50% chance of showers Monday night and the low will be around 48 degrees.