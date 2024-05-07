Daily Update: PTSA hosts spring fling
Here are the headlines for May 7, 2024.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold author Matthew Daddona pens debut novel
Q&A with Greenport’s American Legion commander
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Navy postpones Grumman cleanup meeting
Blue Waves girls golfers gear up for county qualifier
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Mothers Day gift guide
SOUTHFORKER
Past Perfect: Sag Harbor’s The Vintage Gatherings bring antique aesthetics to the table
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.