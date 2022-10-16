Virtual debates scheduled Monday night for Assembly, State Senate races

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

With Election Day closing in, the League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island and North Fork will hold a pair of candidate debates Monday for two races that impact Shelter Island and North Fork voters.

The first debate will run from 7-7:45 p.m. for the candidates in the 1st Assembly District and feature the incumbent Democrat Fred Thiele and Republican challenger Peter Ganley. Estelle Gellman will serve as moderator.

The redistricting process that was completed altered the boundaries of the Assembly districts on the East End, so Mr. Thiele now represents Southold Town in addition to Shelter Island and the South Fork. Riverhead Town, meanwhile, still falls under the 2nd Assembly District.

The second debate will be between the candidates to represent a district that includes Southold and Riverhead towns in addition to the South Fork. The debate will run from 7:45-8:30 p.m.

Each candidate at both debates will be allowed timed opening and closing statements and answer questions contributed in advance to the League of Women Voters Services committee chair Barbara McClancy at [email protected].

The debates can be viewed live online at SEA-TV’s YouTube channel. The video will be available any time afterward beginning the next day.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan, grassroots organization working to protect and expand voting rights.

