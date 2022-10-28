What is that?

Can you ID this photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know.

Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-354-8040.

Pat McGayhey identified last week’s mystery photo (see below) as Justice Court, and the metal detector that can be moved in front of the building’s doors when Court is in session.

You’re acquitted, Pat, with our thanks.

According to Court Clerk Nancy Kotula, “A few years ago we were awarded a grant for a hand-held detector, upgrades to video, and funds towards the COVID partitions around the Bench and witness stand, and a safety partition window to the chambers for daily assisting people. We did also request a grant for one like you see on the front steps, but this was not awarded. My understanding is that it was due to it not being indoors. It was determined there was really no place to have the metal detector inside the court. The Town purchased the metal detector this year without a grant.”