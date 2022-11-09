Duke Ellington to be celebrated in concert: Island musician brings music to new audiences

Shelter Islander Bruce Wolosoff, composer and pianist, is director of the Reflections in Music program. (Credit: Tom Kochie)

Duke Ellington, who together with his creative partner Billy Strayhorn, created one of the most impressive bodies of work of any composer of the 20th century. The Duke ​will be celebrated in the next concert of the Reflections in Music series, at The Church in Sag Harbor on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

The first half of the program will focus on concert music and sacred music by the great American composer, pianist and bandleader The second part of the program will move the chairs to the side for a dance party with sweet treats and sparkling drinks.​

The bandleader for this program is legendary trombonist Art Baron, who played in the Ellington Band under the Duke himself (and later toured and recorded with such artists as Stevie Wonder, B.B. King and James Taylor)​.

Reflections in Music is a nonprofit whose mission is to bring in new audiences of all ages and backgrounds to classical music. Through performances and conversation, audiences are offered original programming intended to spark new ways of thinking about and engaging with the classical musical experience.

The organization’s artistic director is Shelter Islander Bruce Wolosoff, an internationally acclaimed composer, pianist and educator, who frequently collaborates with leading artists across a variety of disciplines, including his wife, visual artist Margaret Garrett.

Among recent performances are Reflections on Debussy, a conversation and performance in which Mr. Wolosoff discussed some of his favorite piano works by Claude Debussy, providing a look under-the-hood into how they are made. Reflections on Matisse was a live concert featuring music inspired by the artwork of Henri Matisse, including the world premiere of Mr. Wolosoff’s “Matisse Fantasies.”

Visit thechurchsagharbor.org to purchase tickets for the Nov. 12 concert, at 48 Madison Street in Sag Harbor.