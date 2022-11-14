Shelter Island students camp out for a cause

(Courtesy photo)

The annual Cardboard Campout to raise awareness and funds for Habitat for Humanity took place on Monday, Nov. 7 at Shelter Island School.

Members of the National Honor Society gathered with some friends on the front lawn of the school, making shelters for the night with boxes donated by Jernick’s Moving.

Wood, generously donated by Peconic Plant Care, fueled the town burn barrel, designed by alums Wesley Congdon and Aidan Mysliborski, to ward off the evening chill.

Amidst games of catch, man hunt and music, students were treated to oatmeal chocolate bars, jiffy pop, macaroni and cheese, s’mores and Abuelita’s hot chocolate.

In total, the group’s efforts raised $1,225.13 for Habitat of Humanity of Long Island.