Daily Update: Turkey Plunge returns, Recount expected in affordable housing vote
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
13th annual Turkey Plunge back at Crescent Beach
Re-count next week on affordable housing vote
New system aims for greater student engagement
Happy Holidays From the Shelter Island Country Club
Shelter Island Justice Court reports, Nov. 26, 2022
Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor, Nov. 25, 2022
Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers, Nov. 23, 2022
NORTHFORKER
One Minute on the North Fork: The Treatery in Jamesport
Where to buy a Christmas tree on the North Fork
Greenport Shellabration returns for the 11th year
SOUTHFORKER
All is bright: 2022 holiday lights in the Hamptons
Drink this now: Wölffer Oishii Orchard Sidecar
Wine of the Week: 2020 Macari Lifeforce Cabernet Franc, $30
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high near 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 32.