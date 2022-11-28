Daily Update: Turkey Plunge returns, Recount expected in affordable housing vote

Happiness is …

Here are the headlines for Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

13th annual Turkey Plunge back at Crescent Beach

Re-count next week on affordable housing vote

New system aims for greater student engagement

Happy Holidays From the Shelter Island Country Club

Shelter Island Justice Court reports, Nov. 26, 2022

Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor, Nov. 25, 2022

Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers, Nov. 23, 2022

NORTHFORKER

One Minute on the North Fork: The Treatery in Jamesport

Where to buy a Christmas tree on the North Fork

Greenport Shellabration returns for the 11th year

SOUTHFORKER

All is bright: 2022 holiday lights in the Hamptons

Drink this now: Wölffer Oishii Orchard Sidecar

Wine of the Week: 2020 Macari Lifeforce Cabernet Franc, $30

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 32.