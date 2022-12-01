Ballot Proposition 3 numbers trigger manual recount Friday

(Credit: Courtesy image)

Shortly after the Dec. 1 Reporter went to press, word came from the Suffolk County Board of Elections that there will be a “manual recount” Friday beginning at 10 a.m. of all ballots cast for and against the Community Housing Fund Proposition 3.

If passed, the Town would receive funds from a real estate transfer tax to be used to create affordable housing.

The numbers tallied to date stand at 932 yes votes to 919 opposing the proposition. That breaks down to 50.35% of voters favoring the proposition to 49.65% opposing it.

There were a total of 1,884 ballots cast, but 33 were blank on the line for Proposition 3.

As soon as the recount is completed, the results will be posted on the Reporter website.