New calendars from Historical Society feature Island photos by Eleanor P. Labrozzi and Adam Bundy

(Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Two of Shelter Island’s noted photographers, whose work often appears in the Reporter, have compiled collections of their photographs for 2023 calendars, on sale now at the Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens House store.

(Credit: Adam Bundy)

Eleanor P. Labrozzi and Adam Bundy are known for capturing iconic scenes of the Island in dramatic moments, from sunrises and sunsets to peaceful landscapes or vivid storms.

Each of their calendars are among the unique, Island-themed gifts to be found at the store, open Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop online at shelterislandhistorical.org/havensstore.

Adam Bundy currently has a show at the Natali Keyes gallery at 207 Main Street in Greenport, through Dec. 15.