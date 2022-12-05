Daily Update: Prop 3 passes after manual recount, Islander to compete in Norwegian ‘Ironman’ event
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Prop 3 passes in manual recount: 934 yes to 919 no votes
Shelter Islander to compete in endurance race in Norway: ‘Ironman’ event one of the most difficult in the world
Sylvester Manor dedicates forest area
New calendars from Historical Society feature Island photos by Eleanor P. Labrozzi and Adam Bundy
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
USDA says it will end ‘double taxing’ of residents who got septic grants
Village board unanimously adopts pause in waterfront development
Poem leads to new children’s book by Mattituck woman
Guest Spot: Transparency and accountability first
Blotter: Police respond to report of fight in hospital parking lot
Editorial: Shop local this holiday season
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Photos from the first-ever tree lighting in Riverhead’s town square
Suffolk Closeup: New push for Long Island nuclear plants
Blotters: Riverhead woman scammed out of $15,278, Man arrested for DWI following crash
Photos: Big Duck gets decked out for the holidays at annual lighting
NORTHFORKER
A Christmas Carol is coming to Shelter Island for one night only
Alyssa Reed curates holiday cheer with bespoke Christmas trees
SOUTHFORKER
The Art of Community: April Gornik’s The Church brings art to all
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high near 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will move into the area this evening and the low will be around 42.