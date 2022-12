Sara Gordon, who oversees Planning and Sustainability at the Manor, holds the plaque, at center, with Dr. Joan Maloof to the right in the photo, dedicating the woodland site. (Courtesy photo)

On Sunday, Nov. 27, Dr. Joan Maloof, Founder of the Old Growth Forest Network, presented a plaque to past and present Sylvester Manor staff and Trustees, dedicating a vegetative area in the southwest corner of its site to protect trees estimated to be between 80 and 130 years old.

The old-growth oak, hickory and pine woodland is listed as a site of national significance on the National Register of Historic Places.