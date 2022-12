Sue Warner at the end of her great race. (Courtesy photo)

When Sue Warner — former owner with her family of the iconic Fedi’s Market in the Center — and her partner Peter Carman, moved to St. Augustine, Fla. in October 2021, Sue began a fitness regime that has evolved into participating in several competitions.

Seen above competing in her first Half Ironman in Haines City, Fla. on Dec 10, Sue swam 1.2 miles in 56.20 minutes; biked 56 miles in 3.56:56; and ran 13.1 miles in 2.53:15.

Congratulations, Sue!