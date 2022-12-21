Shelter Island takeout options for holiday meals

(Courtesy image

Shopping, wrapping, hiding gifts? Writing cards and…cooking?! Look no further than these local shops to provide holiday meals and treats — a present to yourself.

Eccentric Bagel 631-749-5363 In addition to their popular bagels and fixings, the shop is featuring homemade pot pies and bread bowls for soup.

Slice 631-749-9292 will be open until 4 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day.

Marie Eiffel Market 631-749-0003 Open between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. through Saturday has an extensive Christmas menu, featuring everything from smoked salmon and caviar appetizers to roast leg of lamb or duck confit. Desserts include praline chocolate Buche de Noel, apple pie with crust, pecan pie, flour-less chocolate cake, ice cream and sorbets. Open Monday, Dec. 26 until 5, then closing until March.

Stars Cafe 631-749-5345 The shop will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s, but open on the Eves until 2 p.m. though, and 6 – 4 other days, with its full menu. Try their specialty drinks in holiday flavors — an amazing combination of peppermint, chocolate, toasted marshmallows, cinnamon, pumpkin or gingerbread.

Vine Street Cafe 631-749-3210 The restaurant will be open for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. The VSC Market stocks specialties for fresh Bolognese Sauce, House Smoked Pork Ribs, Meatballs, Salmon Burgers, Tender Pulled Pork and more. The Market’s hours are Thursday-Monday, 3-8 p.m.

Maria’s Kitchen 631-749-5450 featuring Mexican specialties, will be open until 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed Christmas.

Shelter Island IGA 631-749-0382 always has prepared foods ready and will take orders for platters of sandwiches, salads and more. Desserts are easy to grab and go — and don’t forget the egg nog!