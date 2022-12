(Credit: Cliff Clark)

The Shelter Island Jr. High School boys basketball team won a close one on the road on Dec. 20.

Shown above, Nate Sanwald scores on a fast break with just 7 seconds to play sealing a 24-22 victory over Mattituck. Ari Waife (3), Jackson Rohror (11) and Ryan Sanwald (30) are close at hand.