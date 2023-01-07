‘Abnormally dry’ or ‘moderate drought’ conditions prevail on Island

(Courtesy Image)

Depending on where you live on Shelter Island, you’re either experiencing abnormally dry conditions or a moderate drought status, according the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.

The northern half of the Island is currently characterized as “abnormally dry,” while the southern half and the South Fork remain in “moderate drought status.”

Abnormally dry is just a step up from “no drought” concerns, but moderate drought status is another step up at a time of year when the numbers would typically be going in the opposite direction.

It’s just a step down from a severe drought and something to be watched since once spring and summer are here and more people are on the Island resulting in greater use of water.

Greg Toner, a member of the Island’s Water Advisory Committee, announced the situation reported by the national monitoring service on Thursday, Jan. 5. Although there is no current crisis, water conservation is always a goal for Islanders and visitors, the Water Advisory Committee has stressed.

As reported in December, the circumstances haven’t changed much since mid November 2022.