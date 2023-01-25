Shelter Island Justice Court reports, Jan. 25, 2023

Shelter Island Justice Court. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on Jan. 9, 2023 as reported by the court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

Cristo A. Buenita Martinez, East Hampton, equipment violation, fined $50 plus $63.

Stanley W. Church, Shelter Island, equipment violation, fined $50 plus $63.

Casey E. Creutz, Pelham, two equipment violations, fined $50 plus $63 for each.

Santolo Esposito, Union City, N.J. attempted criminal mischief, 4th-degree, covering criminal trespass, fined $145 plus $110.

Jose A. Gomez Gomez, Greenport, equipment violation, fined $50 plus $63.

Nestor N. Inga, Southampton, turn signal violation, $50 plus $93.

Nicholas J. Lippis, Chatham, Mass., turn signal violation, $50 plus $93.

Oscar R. Melendez Avalos, Southold, aggravated unlicensed operation, $200 plus $93.

Francesca Morino, Shelter Island, speeding 41 mph in a 25-mph zone, $90 plus $93.

Ivan M. Sandoval Becerra, Lodi, N.J., disobeying a traffic device, $25 plus $93.

Thomas E. Santacroce, Manorville, speeding 42 mph in a 25-mph zone, $90 plus $93.

Twenty-six cases were adjourned to later dates in the calendar, 17 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys and nine at the request of the court. One case in Judge Stanley I. Birnbaum’s court was adjourned to a later date at the request of the defendant.

Deemed scofflaws for failing to appear were Christian Gordon, boating safety equipment; Joanna W. Grover, vessel registration; Jessica P. Nees, unlicensed driver; Fredys Pereira, unlicensed driver, stop sign violation; Alison Pratt, lane violation; Rahul R. Shah, speeding 42 mph in a 25-mph zone.