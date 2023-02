Stocking up the Food Pantry are, back: Sophie Clark, Leo Dougherty, Robert Beckwith, Jaxson Rylott. Middle:Andrea Napoles, Harper Congdon, Katrina Kaasik, Mackenzie Speece, Nathan Cronin. Front: Kaity Gulluscio, John Febles Torres, Mary Gennari. (Courtesy photo)

The Odd Grades were victorious in the Shelter Island School’s recent Souper Bowl Drive to fight hunger.

A total of 430 food items were rounded up, with the Odd Grade students surpassing the Evens by more than 100 items.

Islanders provided the food donations to help stock the local Food Pantry at the Presbyterian Church Hall.