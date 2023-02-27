Casting call for new Island musical: Historical Society show set for this summer

(Credit: Shelter Island Historical Society)

The summer 2023 musical by Lisa Shaw is looking for actors, musicians, stage crew, greeters and ushers for the production, slated for July 20-23, 2023 on The Shelter Island History Center stage.

“Lords by name and Lords by nature” is how one of Shelter Island’s family of aristocrats was described during the 19th century. This peculiar household of three sea captains and two maiden sisters owned a beautiful estate on the Menantic peninsula, building and sailing boats hewn from stands of white oak.

In 1804, one of their sailing vessels, Paragon, ran through the Continental blockade delivering grain to England and Captain Sam became a hero. But was he?

Join your Island neighbors on a journey back through time and get to know the Lord family of Shipyard Creek.

Ms. Shaw was honored as the Reporter’s 2022 Person of the Year for her contribution to the community in writing and directing “The Prospect of Summer,” last summer’s sold-out production.

The audience enjoyed watching friends and family performing in a lively musical about the Island’s bootlegging days.

Please contact Lisa Shaw at [email protected] or the Historical Society at [email protected] for details.