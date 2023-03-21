Shelter Island Police Department blotter: March 21, 2023

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

Following a police investigation into possible fraudulent charges at a local Island business, officers located Kaleak B. Watts, 28, of Far Rockaway, who was operating a stolen vehicle from New Jersey, and arrested him on March 19 at 7:18 p.m. Mr. Watts was subsequently charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the 3rd degree and possession of a forged instrument in the 2nd degree — both felonies. He was also charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

Mr. Watts was processed at police headquarters and arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court where he was released on his own recognizance and ordered to return to court at a later date.

Police said the investigation continues to be active, with officers looking into the fraudulent use of debit and credit cards.

SUMMONSES

Robert M. Klein, Brookline, Mass., was driving on St. Mary’s Road on March 16 when he was stopped by police and ticketed for speeding — 57 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone. He was given a second ticket for failure to stop at a stop sign on Manwaring Road.

Alfredo A. Valdes, Shelter Island, was given a summons on New York Avenue on March 16 for speeding — 36 mph in a 25-mph zone.

On March 19, Artur Khotamov, Brooklyn, was ticketed for driving a vehicle on New York Avenue with visibility distorted by broken glass.

Police conducted 16 distracted driving, radar enforcement and traffic stops in the Heights, Center, Menantic, West Neck and Cartwright on March 13 through 19, resulting in four warnings and four tickets.

ACCIDENT

On March 13, Elisa M. Rivlin, Shelter Island, told police that on March 10 she was backing out of a parking place at the Shelter Island Library when she reversed into a parked vehicle owned by Laura P. Dickerson of Shelter Island. The two drivers exchanged information. There was no damage to Ms. Rivlin’s vehicle. Although there was no police investigation at the scene, Ms. Dickerson obtained an estimate of more than $1,000 damage to her vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

An employee reported on March 13 that a customer was locked in a bathroom at a Center location; an officer gained entry without incident. Police received a report of a domestic violence incident on March 13.

On the 14th, a caller told police a vehicle was parked illegally in the Heights. An officer notified the owner who said he would move it. Police followed up on a call regarding an audible alarm in the Center; the residence was secure. The caller was advised to contact the owner’s employee; no alarm notification was received by the Police Department.

Police were told that a person had been accidentally locked out of her Center residence on March 14. When an officer arrived, she had been able to make entry into the residence.

An officer responded to a 911 call from an emergency call button in the Shelter Island Library’s elevator on March 14. Staff members said that the button was pushed accidentally by a young person and there were no problems.

On March 15, a case of petit larceny was reported on a property outdoors in West Neck. On the 16th, police opened a confidential investigation.

A caller told police he may have activated an alarm by accident in West Neck on March 17; no alarm had been set off when an officer arrived. Southold Police were informed that a vehicle had left the Greenport North Ferry Terminal without paying. An officer obtained the vehicle’s registration from North Ferry for the Southold Police Department.

Police received a complaint about a vehicle parked on Nostrand Parkway on March 17. The owner had permission to nuisance hunt in the area. Also on the 17th, an officer on patrol noticed an unoccupied vehicle parked near Ace Hardware with its parking lights on. The owner was notified and the area canvassed with no signs of criminal behavior.

On March 18, an anonymous caller complained about a large pothole near South Ferry; cones were set out and the Highway Department notified.

Another anonymous caller on the 19th told police a person was riding a bicycle “almost in the roadway” in West Neck. Police contacted the person and she said she would keep her bicycle farther off the road.

An officer assured a complainant on March 19 that there would be extra radar enforcement in the Heights as a result of reports of speeding on New York Avenue. An officer helped a motorist push his disabled vehicle to the side of a Ram Island roadway.

In other incidents: police filled in as school crossing guards seven times; performed court duty; conducted two well-being checks; taught DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) lessons to 5th and 6th graders; responded to a lost and found report; unlocked two vehicles with the keys inside; and attended training in East Hampton.

ALARMS

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to two alarms in Tarkettle and Ram Island on March 14 and 16. One was set off by workers soldering in the basement; the second was a false alarm. It was activated three more times and the alarm company was notified to address the malfunction.

A motion alarm was set off in the Center on March 17; the residence was searched and there was no indication of any criminal activity.

A fire alarm in Dering Harbor was activated on Mar 18; the caretaker reported it was a false alarm.

On the 19th, a carbon monoxide alarm in Dering Harbor was triggered while the residence was under construction. There was no problem and an officer shut off the alarm.

ANIMALS

A sick raccoon in West Neck was found dead by the animal control officer (ACO) who disposed of it.

An injured deer reported on a Menantic driveway was declared dead and the Highway Department notified.

The ACO searched for a dog at large in Menantic with no success.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported two people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on March 13 and 17, and one patient to Southampton Hospital on March 19.