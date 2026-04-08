Patrica Goff awarded Beacon of Excellence by School District

Patricia Goff was named this month’s Beacon of Excellence Award for her excellence in her math classroom. (Credit: Julie Lane)

Patricia Goff is “second to none,” Shelter Island School District Personnel Director Todd Gulluscio said about the March Beacon of Excellence Award. He presented the award at the March 30 Board of Education meeting, saying she handles her work with ease and grace.

“You’re the perfect employee,” said Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D. “The kids love her” and she’s always smiling, he said.

Board President Kathleen Lynch remembered when Ms. Goff was interviewed for her job as a math teacher and said she was head and shoulders above other applicants. In addition to the honor bestowed on her, she gets a School Street parking place for the month.

Donations

The Shelter Island Educational Foundation has contributed $2,400 to pay for the Long Island Musical Festival field trip.

The Music Festival offers teachers an opportunity to create an educational experience for their music ensemble students. Programs include band, orchestra and choral groups for students at all grade levels. Festival events are slated at various venues and times, both during the school year and summer breaks.

The Educational Foundation also awarded a $3,160 grant to pay for the school’s Music Department Broadway field trip.

Prom

The annual prom this spring will be held at Shelter Island House on Stearns Point Road on May 9 between 6 and 10 p.m. The theme of the prom this year is “A Night in Vegas,” although students assured the Board of Education there will be no gambling.

Suzanne Walsh has made the site available for the prom without charge. She and her sister Janet Rogler purchased the property several years ago and considered selling it this year to Gardiner’s Bay Country Club to be used for staff housing. But club officials backed off after meeting resistance from neighbors who objected to its change of use.

The event is being catered by Jamie Cogan and his staff.

Tickets are $95 per person and the class will raise money to cover the cost for anyone unable to afford the cost. The cost was set to enable members of the class of 2027 to cover the costs, including catering, a DJ, photo booth, decorations, tableware rentals and a photographer.