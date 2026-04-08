Jenifer’s Shelter Island Journal: Springing into action

Jenifer Maxson. (Credit: Richard Lomuscio)

I’ll admit the headline is a tad cliché, but “Springtime,” kind of a uber-cliché itself, is riddled with them. Think of the countless song titles: “Spring is Here,” “It Might As Well Be Spring,” “Spring Will Be a Little Late This Year,” “Springtime for Hitler in Germany,” on and on.

It’s the only season, in fact, with its own disorder — Spring Fever — in which the “sufferer” feels at once both restless and lazy, unaccountably romantic and, most of all, suffused with a kind of reckless energy. Apparently, no one, young or old, is immune. Of course, stodgy science (and A.I.) now tell us that this marvelous malaise can be attributed to nothing more than increased sunlight, which causes a “drop in melatonin and an increase in serotonin levels, boosting mood and energy.” Maybe.

All I know is, whether you’re a Christian or not, I don’t think it’s coincidental that Easter’s message of Resurrection, coming, as it always does, in Springtime, probably inspires a desire for rejuvenation in all of us caused by more than increased sunlight.

More than ever, senior citizens seem to be receiving that message. It’s kind of exhausting, in a way. Old age simply isn’t what it used to be. Consider the disproportionate number of older adults attending the recent “No Kings” rallies. Look at the cadre of senior volunteers playing an active role in our island community. Seniors are on the move and increasingly engaged in some form of physical exercise to ensure that they can continue to be.

Perhaps the glut of aging Boomers has precipitated it, but older people are being given a wide range of exercise programs to choose from. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: “The most highly recommended exercises for seniors (aged 65+) focus on improving cardiovascular health, strength, balance, and flexibility, with a goal of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity weekly. Top recommendations include brisk walking, swimming, water aerobics, cycling, yoga, and tai chi. These activities minimize joint pain, boost mobility, and reduce fall risks.

“Top Recommended Exercises for Seniors: Walking: Brisk walking is an excellent, low-cost cardiovascular exercise that is easy to integrate into a daily routine.

“Water Aerobics/Swimming: Ideal for those with arthritis or joint pain, as water provides natural resistance while supporting body weight.

“Tai Chi: A low-impact ‘moving meditation’ that improves balance, coordination, and stability, making it highly effective for fall prevention.

“Yoga and Chair Yoga: Improves flexibility and core strength while being adaptable for varying mobility levels, reducing stress on joints.

“Strength Training: Using resistance bands, light weights, or body weight (e.g., sit-to-stands, wall push-ups) to combat muscle loss and enhance daily mobility.

“Cycling: Stationary or outdoor cycling improves leg strength and cardiovascular health while reducing strain on joints.”

It goes on to provide the following suggestions:

“In terms of frequency: Aim for 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week, plus at least two days of muscle-strengthening activities.

“Regarding balance: Perform exercises to improve balance at least three times per week to prevent falls. Listen to your body and choose activities that work for your fitness level, stay hydrated, and use comfortable footwear. Importantly, always talk to a healthcare provider before starting a new exercise program, particularly if there are existing cardiovascular or joint issues.”

The lovely news is that, along with our well-appointed Fit Center (membership required) with all manner of machines, and access (with a doctor’s prescription), to excellent, on-Island physical therapy, our Island also boasts a Senior Center which, among the many services and activities it provides, offers a menu of senior-friendly exercise programs free of charge throughout the week.

Senior Center Manager, Kelly Brochu, broke them down for this columnist: Mondays and Fridays from 10 to 11 a.m., Ann Danforth leads Stretch and Movement with Ann, which Kelly says is enjoyable and useful for anyone of any age. Jean Lawless holds her much-loved Chair Yoga on Wednesdays from 11 to 11:45 a.m. — a gentle approach to Yoga that incorporates some massage and meditation. And, “New Class on the Block” Chair Zumba with Susan Binder, Tuesdays from 11 to 11:45 a.m., which Kelly says is “lots of fun accompanied by very upbeat music.”

Call the Senior Center for information, 631-749-1059. The schedule also appears in the Reporter’s Community Calendar each week.

And then, of course, there’s our Island itself which, in its yearly conspiracy with Spring, draws even the most dedicated of couch potatoes outside. A Mecca for bikers, a Shangri-La for runners, and truly a heaven-on-earth for walkers. When spring peepers start chirping at dusk, and the trees lining Winthrop Road are arrayed in their pink prom gowns, the call to come out and play, to walk, to run, to dance is irresistible.

All of us, at any exercise level, can spring into beneficial actions that can last throughout the year.