Video series from the Shelter Island Historical Society

The Shelter Island History Center. (Courtesy photo)

The Shelter Island Historical Society is rolling out “The Living History Project” as a way to document the Shelter Island of today and bring it forward into the future. The Project’s focus is to document lives on Shelter Island over time.

“How We Got Here” consists of video documents of some of the many stories we’ve heard about how families and individuals from Shelter Island ended up here.

We hope you enjoy hearing the stories of the community members who are proud to call Shelter Island home.

Shelter Island Stories are made possible by a grant from the Shelter Island Senior Citizens Foundation.