An insult

To the Editor:

Re: (“A pause, and applause, for an Irish classic”) March 16.

The simple soda bread has been a staple on Irish tables for many generations and it is a stereotypical insult to add whiskey-soaked raisins to something to make it “Irish!”

At least the story mentioned what soda bread really is, before turning it into an alcoholic dessert.

EDWARD O’DWYER, Levering, Mich.