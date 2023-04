Easter Sunday sunset at Dering Harbor. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

The start of the work week today, Monday, April 10, will be bright and sunny with a high temperature of 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The winds will be light out of the west at 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight, the NWS is calling for mostly clear skies and a low temperature of 41 degrees. The wind will turn to the southwest at 6 to 9 mph.