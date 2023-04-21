What is that? April 21, 2023

Can you ID the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Maryann McGinn was the first to identify last week’s mystery photo, (see below).

“Those are the steps leading up to the garden of the Senior Center,” MaryAnn emailed us. And Kate Davidson was right on the money on our Facebook page.

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

In June 2021, Sara Mundy of the Center helped arrange for Catherine Brigham’s high school art class “to create a natural setting for the seniors outside the dining area,” said Center Director Laurie Fanelli.

“The students did a little problem solving and decided that green leaves of many shapes and sizes would be appropriate, and so they are. We love the joy that they bring and are so appreciative of the efforts taken by all to make our Center warm and welcoming.”