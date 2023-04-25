Island baseball boys on a roll: Sweep series against Amityville

Harrison Weslek, at second base in a cloud of dust, and Jackson Rohrer heading home, pull off a successful double steal that leads to another Islander run in its sweep of a doubleheader against Amityville on Saturday, April 22. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Shelter Island School’s junior varsity baseball team swept the series against the Amityville Warriors last week in a three game set with a score of 17-6 on the road, and a doubleheader at home that included a 20-0 shut out and 10-2 victory.

Elijah Davidson started on the mound Saturday, April 22, and pitched the complete game, no-hit shutout.

Elijah Davidson continues to pound the zone, allowing no hits and no runs in the first game of a doubleheader against Amityville. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

After two strikeouts, Luca Martinez scooped a grounder and got it to Evan Weslek at first for the putout and the Islanders went to work. The bottom of the first was off to an exciting start when Bazzy Quigley-Dunning took off like a shot to first on a dropped final pitch, taking second on an overthrow, then stole third, when Jackson Rohrer ran on another passed ball.

Harrison Weslek then cracked a double, plating the two runners. There were a couple of more walks as the Warriors pitcher and catcher struggled to find their rhythm.

A steal of home for Elijah Davidson, a Quigley-Dunning single to left field and a single RBI by Evan, and the Islanders were up 5 runs with no end to the inning in sight. Bases were loaded when Harrison hit a single for an RBI, and were still loaded when Leo Dougherty crushed a grand slam.

The inning ended with Islanders on top 11–0.

Top of the second, Davidson was looking strong on the mound with two strikeouts and one pop up to Martinez and the Islanders were back at the plate. Sebby Martinez and Miguel Hermosura, both new to the team this year, each hit singles followed by Luca with a walk and it was bases loaded again.

Quigley-Dunning walked one in, followed by Ryan Sanwald with free pass and it went that way until a couple of strikeouts ended the inning at 15-0.

A quick top of the third found Davidson throwing two more strikeouts and catching a pop-up himself. Coach Miedema shifted some players and Jose Fausto made his first assist as a first baseman in the top of the 4th.

Another strikeout and a fly ball out and the Islanders took the opportunity to put up another 5 runs with a double by Harrison and a number of runs walked in. Three more strikeouts in the last inning and the Islanders took the decisive victory at 20-0.

A short break and a delivery from Slice Pizza for both teams and the boys were back at it with Luca Martinez on the mound. The Warriors came back inspired and put two on the scoreboard — maybe it was the pizza — and Coach Peter Miedema reminded his team to not get too comfortable. Rohrer walked, followed by a balk and a steal of third.

Harrison walked and stole second and third on dropped pitches and Dougherty hit another homer. Evan hit a single and stole the rest, coming home on a passed ball and it was 4–2 at the end of the second.

Harrison Weslek came in to pitch, with a strike-out and an infield grounder and tagging out the runner himself on the first base line. Shortstop Quigley-Dunning made the last out with a tag at second. Hayden Davidson walked and stole second followed by Quigley-Dunning with a walk and steal setting up Harrison for 2 RBI’s and an exciting steal at second.

The inning ended on an out at first with a score of 7–2. Harrison struck out the side in the top of the third and the Islanders put up two more in the bottom half with a couple of singles and steals.

The Warriors pulled off a nice double play and made another out at first, but not before the Islanders scored two more runs to make it 9–2.

Two strikeouts and a putout at first by Fausto and it was the bottom of the 4th. An Elijah walk and two steals was followed by a Luca RBI. Last licks showed some promise with a huge hit by the Warriors, but the runner bit off more than he could chew and was tagged out trying for third.

Two more strikeouts and it was game over with a final score of 10-2.

The Islanders face off against Pierson next week on the road, Wednesday and Saturday, and are home on Thursday, May 4, at 4:30.

Come out and support the team!