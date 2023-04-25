News from Goat Hill, April 18, 2023

The Shelter Island Country Club’s clubhouse. (Credit: Julie Lane)

Now that the 2023 season is officially underway, it’s time to schedule a few rounds and enjoy some of our fantastic spring weather.

The course is in great shape and there have been a lot of improvements made in the off season, which you’ll notice as you make your way around the course.

The honor system is currently in effect during the week and the pro shop is open Friday through Sunday. So put a game together and we’ll see you on the first tee.

Hickory Golfer

On April 3, we had a visit from Christian Williams, aka the “Hickory Hacker.” Christian travels the country playing and filming his golf rounds for his YouTube channel #thehickoryhacker.

He uses original hickory clubs from 1935 and earlier.

Golf clubs from a bygone era. (Courtesy photo)

After playing the first nine with a vintage hickory set and original ball, he played the second nine with a turn-of-the 20th century set. Check out his YouTube channel to see his time on Goat Hill.

Membership

If you haven’t renewed your membership, now is the time to do so. Shelter Island Country Club (SICC) relies on the membership for funds to keep our course continually improving.

As a nonprofit corporation, we use all our funds for operations, maintenance and improvements.

Where else on the East End can you get a golf membership for $600? Our mission is to keep golf affordable for the local folks and be a standout in our community.

Stop by the pro shop or visit our website at shelterislandcc.org.

Schedule of Events

Saturday, May 6 — Highway Department Happy Hour, 2-5 p.m.

Sunday, May 7 — Opening meeting, 2 p.m.

Junior Golf Program — Sign up now at pro shop or online.

Tournament schedule to be released soon.

Flying Goat Restaurant

Opening for it’s sixth season at the clubhouse. Best views on Shelter Island.

Opening night, April 27.

SICC Info

Website — shelterislandcc.org

Comments, Questions and Suggestions — [email protected]

Pro Shop — 631-749-0416

Hours of Operation — Friday, Noon-5, Saturday and Sunday, 10-5

Attitude makes the difference