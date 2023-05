Marian Brownlie with her Town Board proclamation. (Credit: Mary Ellen McGayhey)

Marian Brownlie was presented with a Proclamation from the Town Board on April 25 for her dedication and invaluable time she spent on the Friends of the Library Board.

The Friends of the Library also announced that in her honor a $500 Scholarship

will be given to a Shelter Island High School senior.

This will be the Second Scholarship the Friends are giving to a senior.

The first one is a scholarship in honor of the Founders of the Friends of the Library.