Boys baseball team take two of three from Pierson: Pitching, hitting and defense clicking

The Shelter Island junior varsity baseball team took two out of three in a series against the Pierson Whalers last week. After a home win, in a doubleheader in Sag Harbor on May 6, the Islanders dropped the first game 8-4, but shut out the Whalers 8-0 in the second.

Bazzy Quigley-Dunning got the game off to an exciting start when he was hit by the first pitch on the side of his helmet. After taking his base he stole second and scored when Harrison Weslek stroked a single.

Elijah Davidson was on the mound for the Islanders in the bottom of the first, with the Whalers looking pretty amped on their home field. Evan Weslek scooped one up for an out at first, Leo Dougherty caught a pop-up, but with two men on and an error in center, the Whalers ended the inning up 3-1.

In the second inning Luca Martinez got the final out for the Islanders, catching a bullet of a line drive at third.

In the top of the third the Whalers made it 4-1, but Shelter Island came right back with a Harrison single and Elijah Davidson RBI, a walk by Hayden Davidson and Jackson Rohrer plating two teammates with a single, tying the score 4-4.

Not for long, though, with the Whalers putting two more on the board. In the top of the sixth Evan came in to relieve Davidson, sending Quigley-Dunning to first, Ryan Sanwald to second and Elijah to shortstop.

The Whalers put up two more and the Islanders had no response for last licks, ending the first game with Whalers on top 8-4.

A short breakfast break through a combined effort between both coaches and the boys were back at it. Nothing like a bagel and croissant carb-load to get the boys back in swing. Quigley-Dunning got it started drawing a walk followed by a steal, and came around on Harrison’s base hit.

Harrison tried for the same but got tagged out in a rundown between third and home and the Islanders took the field with Harrison on the mound. The Whalers loaded the bases but got out of the jam leaving the bases filled with Whalers.

In the third, Quigley-Dunning singled and took second on an error. Evan got on via an error and he and Quigley-Dunning pulled off a double steal. Harrison hit a single RBI sending QD home and Evan came around on a passed ball.

The inning ended with the Islanders up 3-0. Hayden Davidson scored as a pinch runner in the fifth, stole second and third and came home on a Whalers miscue to make it 4-0.

In the sixth, after Daniel Hernandez and Rohrer reached base, Quigley-Dunning crushed a bases-clearing double. After stealing third, he came home on a passed ball, increasing the score to 7-0.

Evan Weslek came in as a reliever and the Whalers couldn’t get anything going against this Weslek, either, and the inning ended 7-0. The Islanders put one more up in the top of the 7th when Harrison stole second and third after hitting a single, then came home on a dropped pitch to Byron Vasques.

The Whalers threatened in the bottom of the 7th, loading the bases, but a pop out and two strike outs ended a beautiful day of baseball with the Islanders dominating 8-0.

The boys were home this week for a doubleheader against Smithtown-Christian, on Wednesday at 4:30.

Pack a picnic dinner and come out to support the team!

If you are interested in becoming an umpire, this is the link for Eastern Suffolk Umpires registration: leaguelineup.com/formpreview.asp?sid=313521671&url=esbua&FormID=19355

Shelter Island School is looking for officials in all sports, and if someone is interested, they can contact Todd Gulluscio at 631-749-0302 or email [email protected]