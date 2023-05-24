Reinventing lives discussion Friday at Shelter Island Library

(Courtesy photo)

Josh Sapan’s book, “The Third Act,” is thought-provoking for all of us who are open to change.

In his book, he shares stories of people who are doing extraordinary things later in their careers, expanding their universe or establishing new careers (acts).

Some are well known, including Jane Fonda, Alan Alda, Rita Moreno, Gloria Steinem, Robert Redford and Norman Lear. Sapan also introduces stories of some lesser known people, who have set out to perform new acts in their lives. These acts are equally powerful and moving.

They include people such as Hope Harley, who after a career at Verizon opened the Bronx Children’s Museum; Paul Dillon, a Vietnam vet who started an incubator for veteran-led start ups; and Ellen Weiss, a journalist who became a park ranger.

In a discussion surrounding The Third Act, Mr. Sapan will be joined by other remarkable people from around Shelter Island, including journalist Susan Carey Dempsey; Bill Persky, television director, writer and producer, known for hit shows such as The Dick Van Dyke Show, Kate & Allie and That Girl; and Dr. Joshua Potter.

Josh Sapan himself is a man of many acts. He was president and CEO of AMC Networks for 25 years and was credited for building award-winning shows such as Breaking Bad and Mad Men as well as groundbreaking multicultural programming.

As if that is not impressive enough, he’s been a writer, a poet, a media business collaborator and philanthropist to many organizations.

The event, Friday, May 26, at 7 p.m. under the tent, is free of charge but we always appreciate donations. Please make reservations to attend by 6 p.m., May 26, online at silibrary.org or call 631-749-0042 and ask for Jess Montgomery.