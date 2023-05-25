Police arrest Island man for harassing a woman on the North Ferry

(Credit: Reporter file))

Shelter Island Police arrested Oscar Rolando Noj-can, 42, of Shelter Island, at 12:50 p.m., Wednesday, May 24, and charged him with harassment in the second degree.

According to the police, on May 13, the Department received a report of an incident on the North Ferry that continued near the area commonly known as Prospect Park.

A female victim reported that she had been approached and followed by an unknown male, police said, who “made her feel scared, alarmed, and threatened.”

Subsequent to an investigation, police said Mr. Noj-can was identified as the unknown male.

He was arrested and booked on the harassment charge, and released on an appearance ticket and must appear in court at a later date.

An Order of Protection has been requested on behalf of the victim.