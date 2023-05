Senior moment. Shelter Island High School seniors, ready to party at the Prom on Saturday, May 20. Top row, from left, Andrea Napoles, Alexandra Burns, Margaret Schultheis, Madison Springer, Luca Martinez, Bottom row, from left, John Torres, Hayden Rylott, Sebastian Quigley-Dunning, Elijah Davidson. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Magic was in the evening air as Shelter Island High School students took over the Ram’s Head Inn on Saturday, May 20 for the annual Prom.

Seniors, juniors, sophomores and freshmen expressed their individual styles in their choice of formal wear as well as moves on the dance floor.

The beautiful Island location was the perfect setting for a night to remember, as School Year 2022-2023 draws to a close.

Photos below of the happy time by Adam Bundy.

Let’s hear it for the girls.

Margaret Schultheis and Madison Springer show their prom style.

Tola Bliss, Tyler Fritz and Julie Bliss were a colorful trio.

Chaperones had a ball, too. From left, Matthew Dunning, Erin Mulrain, Catherine Brigham, Michelle Corbett, Peter Miedema.